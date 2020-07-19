All apartments in Lochearn
Last updated October 23 2019 at 7:44 AM

6212 Norvo Rd

6212 Norvo Road · No Longer Available
Location

6212 Norvo Road, Lochearn, MD 21207

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large renovated property for rent, available by 10/01/2019.
Enjoy off street parking with your own private driveway. Features wood flooring all through out the unit, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large fenced in backyard, finished basement and much more! Contact us today to set up a showing! This home will not last long.

*Vouchers are accepted.
*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6212 Norvo Rd have any available units?
6212 Norvo Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lochearn, MD.
What amenities does 6212 Norvo Rd have?
Some of 6212 Norvo Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6212 Norvo Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6212 Norvo Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6212 Norvo Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 6212 Norvo Rd is pet friendly.
Does 6212 Norvo Rd offer parking?
Yes, 6212 Norvo Rd offers parking.
Does 6212 Norvo Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6212 Norvo Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6212 Norvo Rd have a pool?
No, 6212 Norvo Rd does not have a pool.
Does 6212 Norvo Rd have accessible units?
No, 6212 Norvo Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6212 Norvo Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6212 Norvo Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 6212 Norvo Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6212 Norvo Rd has units with air conditioning.
