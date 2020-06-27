3626 Lockwood Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Just wait until you see the inside. Huge sunk in living room with hardwood floors and decorative fireplace. High ceilings. Step up and you will be in the large dining room that overlooks the living room. Plenty of space for any gathering. The kitchen would be any chefs delight. Lots of counter space with stainless appliances. electric stove with double ovens. Huge refrigerator. Also room for a table and chairs. Off the kitchen is the huge laundry room with plenty of storage. There is also a mud room. 3 Large bedrooms with hardwood floors and good closet space. There is also a full and half bath as well. Nice size back yard the you can view nature at its best.