Home
/
Lochearn, MD
/
3626 Lockwood Rd
Last updated November 9 2019 at 9:44 AM

3626 Lockwood Rd

3626 Lockwood Road · No Longer Available
Location

3626 Lockwood Road, Lochearn, MD 21207

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
stainless steel
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Just wait until you see the inside. Huge sunk in living room with hardwood floors and decorative fireplace. High ceilings. Step up and you will be in the large dining room that overlooks the living room. Plenty of space for any gathering. The kitchen would be any chefs delight. Lots of counter space with stainless appliances. electric stove with double ovens. Huge refrigerator. Also room for a table and chairs. Off the kitchen is the huge laundry room with plenty of storage. There is also a mud room. 3 Large bedrooms with hardwood floors and good closet space. There is also a full and half bath as well. Nice size back yard the you can view nature at its best.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3626 Lockwood Rd have any available units?
3626 Lockwood Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lochearn, MD.
What amenities does 3626 Lockwood Rd have?
Some of 3626 Lockwood Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3626 Lockwood Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3626 Lockwood Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3626 Lockwood Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3626 Lockwood Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lochearn.
Does 3626 Lockwood Rd offer parking?
No, 3626 Lockwood Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3626 Lockwood Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3626 Lockwood Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3626 Lockwood Rd have a pool?
No, 3626 Lockwood Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3626 Lockwood Rd have accessible units?
No, 3626 Lockwood Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3626 Lockwood Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3626 Lockwood Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3626 Lockwood Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3626 Lockwood Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
