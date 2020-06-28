All apartments in Lochearn
Last updated September 22 2019 at 7:26 AM

3603 SUSSEX

3603 Sussex Road · No Longer Available
Location

3603 Sussex Road, Lochearn, MD 21207

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
2 bedroom sin gle family with deck on the back. Partial finished basement with half bath, hardwood floors, central air, and wooded lot. Great location yard space for summer cook outs. Partially finished lower level provides added living space, full-size washer/dryer included! Sorry, no pets.Proof of renter~s insurance required prior to move in. Application qualifications: minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3603 SUSSEX have any available units?
3603 SUSSEX doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lochearn, MD.
What amenities does 3603 SUSSEX have?
Some of 3603 SUSSEX's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3603 SUSSEX currently offering any rent specials?
3603 SUSSEX is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3603 SUSSEX pet-friendly?
No, 3603 SUSSEX is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lochearn.
Does 3603 SUSSEX offer parking?
No, 3603 SUSSEX does not offer parking.
Does 3603 SUSSEX have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3603 SUSSEX offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3603 SUSSEX have a pool?
No, 3603 SUSSEX does not have a pool.
Does 3603 SUSSEX have accessible units?
No, 3603 SUSSEX does not have accessible units.
Does 3603 SUSSEX have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3603 SUSSEX has units with dishwashers.
Does 3603 SUSSEX have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3603 SUSSEX has units with air conditioning.
