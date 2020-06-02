All apartments in Leisure World
Last updated June 2 2020 at 4:27 AM

3278 Gleneagles Dr 63-1A GLENEAGLES DRIVE

3278 Gleneagles Drive · (301) 681-0550
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3278 Gleneagles Drive, Leisure World, MD 20906
Rossmoor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 63-1A · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1014 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
pool
clubhouse
accessible
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
parking
pool
internet access
Beautiful One Bedroom Essex Model on ground level. Large 1014 Square Feet of living space. Unit has been painted with new neutral carpet recently installed. You will find several large closets for all of your storage needs. From the entrance there is a spacious walk-thru kitchen which opens to the dining room and patio area.. Full size Washer/Dryer included. Monthly rent includes all utilities, and Comcast Cable and high speed Internet package. You also have your own assigned parking space with visitor spaces available. Enjoy sunny afternoons on the enclosed patio with your own garden space out front. Window treatments are included. Move right in and begin enjoying all of the Leisure World activities. There is an indoor and outdoor pool with year round swimming activities available. An 18 hole golf course, two club houses, several restaurants for entertaining family and friends, Wood working shop, camera club, art center, many additional clubs and a ball room for community functions, or private parties. Leisure World also provides a forum for outside speakers, and entertainers. We respect your safety during this time of the COVID-19 virus. Please for everyone's protection when you preview unit, wear a mask and gloves to help everyone stay safe. Thank you for your cooperation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3278 Gleneagles Dr 63-1A GLENEAGLES DRIVE have any available units?
3278 Gleneagles Dr 63-1A GLENEAGLES DRIVE has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3278 Gleneagles Dr 63-1A GLENEAGLES DRIVE have?
Some of 3278 Gleneagles Dr 63-1A GLENEAGLES DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3278 Gleneagles Dr 63-1A GLENEAGLES DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3278 Gleneagles Dr 63-1A GLENEAGLES DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3278 Gleneagles Dr 63-1A GLENEAGLES DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3278 Gleneagles Dr 63-1A GLENEAGLES DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leisure World.
Does 3278 Gleneagles Dr 63-1A GLENEAGLES DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3278 Gleneagles Dr 63-1A GLENEAGLES DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 3278 Gleneagles Dr 63-1A GLENEAGLES DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3278 Gleneagles Dr 63-1A GLENEAGLES DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3278 Gleneagles Dr 63-1A GLENEAGLES DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 3278 Gleneagles Dr 63-1A GLENEAGLES DRIVE has a pool.
Does 3278 Gleneagles Dr 63-1A GLENEAGLES DRIVE have accessible units?
Yes, 3278 Gleneagles Dr 63-1A GLENEAGLES DRIVE has accessible units.
Does 3278 Gleneagles Dr 63-1A GLENEAGLES DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3278 Gleneagles Dr 63-1A GLENEAGLES DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3278 Gleneagles Dr 63-1A GLENEAGLES DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3278 Gleneagles Dr 63-1A GLENEAGLES DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
