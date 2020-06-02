3278 Gleneagles Dr 63-1A GLENEAGLES DRIVE

Amenities

Beautiful One Bedroom Essex Model on ground level. Large 1014 Square Feet of living space. Unit has been painted with new neutral carpet recently installed. You will find several large closets for all of your storage needs. From the entrance there is a spacious walk-thru kitchen which opens to the dining room and patio area.. Full size Washer/Dryer included. Monthly rent includes all utilities, and Comcast Cable and high speed Internet package. You also have your own assigned parking space with visitor spaces available. Enjoy sunny afternoons on the enclosed patio with your own garden space out front. Window treatments are included. Move right in and begin enjoying all of the Leisure World activities. There is an indoor and outdoor pool with year round swimming activities available. An 18 hole golf course, two club houses, several restaurants for entertaining family and friends, Wood working shop, camera club, art center, many additional clubs and a ball room for community functions, or private parties. Leisure World also provides a forum for outside speakers, and entertainers. We respect your safety during this time of the COVID-19 virus. Please for everyone's protection when you preview unit, wear a mask and gloves to help everyone stay safe. Thank you for your cooperation.