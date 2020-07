Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Stress free living at its finest. Beautifully updated Home in Leisure World. 2 huge bedrooms with full baths, hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen, fireplace, crown molding, high ceilings, tons of closets for storage, sliding glass door to fenced in patio, and more. A really must see to believe.