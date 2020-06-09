3126 BECKENHAM CT #250-C

Amenities

Welcome Home! This well cared for 1, BR, 1 BA garden patio townhome is cozy and warm. Fully furnished and includes utilities. Nestled in the 55+ Active Adult community- Leisure World; you will have access to many modern conveniences and amenities with the privacy of a gated community. This home includes a washer/dryer inside the unit and a beautiful and private patio equipped with outdoor furniture. This one won't last long and is one of the best deals on the market. Pets on a case by case basis; under 40lbs. Available June 1.