Home
/
Leisure World, MD
/
3126 BECKENHAM CT #250-C
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:24 AM

3126 BECKENHAM CT #250-C

3126 Beckenham Court · No Longer Available
Location

3126 Beckenham Court, Leisure World, MD 20906
Rossmoor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Welcome Home! This well cared for 1, BR, 1 BA garden patio townhome is cozy and warm. Fully furnished and includes utilities. Nestled in the 55+ Active Adult community- Leisure World; you will have access to many modern conveniences and amenities with the privacy of a gated community. This home includes a washer/dryer inside the unit and a beautiful and private patio equipped with outdoor furniture. This one won't last long and is one of the best deals on the market. Pets on a case by case basis; under 40lbs. Available June 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3126 BECKENHAM CT #250-C have any available units?
3126 BECKENHAM CT #250-C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leisure World, MD.
What amenities does 3126 BECKENHAM CT #250-C have?
Some of 3126 BECKENHAM CT #250-C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3126 BECKENHAM CT #250-C currently offering any rent specials?
3126 BECKENHAM CT #250-C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3126 BECKENHAM CT #250-C pet-friendly?
Yes, 3126 BECKENHAM CT #250-C is pet friendly.
Does 3126 BECKENHAM CT #250-C offer parking?
Yes, 3126 BECKENHAM CT #250-C offers parking.
Does 3126 BECKENHAM CT #250-C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3126 BECKENHAM CT #250-C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3126 BECKENHAM CT #250-C have a pool?
No, 3126 BECKENHAM CT #250-C does not have a pool.
Does 3126 BECKENHAM CT #250-C have accessible units?
No, 3126 BECKENHAM CT #250-C does not have accessible units.
Does 3126 BECKENHAM CT #250-C have units with dishwashers?
No, 3126 BECKENHAM CT #250-C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3126 BECKENHAM CT #250-C have units with air conditioning?
No, 3126 BECKENHAM CT #250-C does not have units with air conditioning.

