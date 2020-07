Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry carpet garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym pool dogs allowed cats allowed elevator parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center hot tub package receiving

You know what you are looking for. From the moment you arrive at The Point at Laurel Lakes, you will recognize quality apartment homes and unparalleled customer service. Set in an idyllic location on Laurel Lake, you will feel like you are on vacation as you step outside for a dip in our sparkling pool or a relaxing stroll around the lake. Our location directly off of US-1 in Laurel with nearby I-95 is convenient to the rest of the DC metro area yet preserves the calm of a small town. The Point at Laurel Lakes is truly is a wonderful place to call home.