9441 Trevino Ter

Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets pool elevator

Ready to move into! Wonderful location! Two level comfort townhome offers open foyer, eat in kitchen, powder room, living room, dining room that opens to private deck. Second level has master suite with walk in closet. Two other ample size bedrooms and hall bath. Great convenient location. Near Rt 1, 95, 32, 295, 197, 198, Ft Meade, NSA, Greenbelt Metro, shopping and dining. Please no pets or smoking. Gross 3x monthly rent, credit score 650+ for consideration. 12 month minimum lease. For showings text Johnna at 443-832-3002.