Last updated March 22 2020 at 7:53 PM

9441 Trevino Ter

9441 Trevino Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

9441 Trevino Terrace, Laurel, MD 20708

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
elevator
Ready to move into! Wonderful location! Two level comfort townhome offers open foyer, eat in kitchen, powder room, living room, dining room that opens to private deck. Second level has master suite with walk in closet. Two other ample size bedrooms and hall bath. Great convenient location. Near Rt 1, 95, 32, 295, 197, 198, Ft Meade, NSA, Greenbelt Metro, shopping and dining. Please no pets or smoking. Gross 3x monthly rent, credit score 650+ for consideration. 12 month minimum lease. For showings text Johnna at 443-832-3002.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9441 Trevino Ter have any available units?
9441 Trevino Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel, MD.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laurel Rent Report.
What amenities does 9441 Trevino Ter have?
Some of 9441 Trevino Ter's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9441 Trevino Ter currently offering any rent specials?
9441 Trevino Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9441 Trevino Ter pet-friendly?
No, 9441 Trevino Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laurel.
Does 9441 Trevino Ter offer parking?
No, 9441 Trevino Ter does not offer parking.
Does 9441 Trevino Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9441 Trevino Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9441 Trevino Ter have a pool?
Yes, 9441 Trevino Ter has a pool.
Does 9441 Trevino Ter have accessible units?
No, 9441 Trevino Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 9441 Trevino Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 9441 Trevino Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
