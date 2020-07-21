All apartments in Laurel
Last updated September 10 2019 at 6:57 AM

9327 PALMER PLACE

9327 Palmer Place · No Longer Available
Location

9327 Palmer Place, Laurel, MD 20708

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful and spacious End-Unit Townhouse Condo features Hardwood Floors, Vaulted Ceilings, and Stainless Steel Appliances, and is Move-In Ready. To See is to Love! Please come tour your potential new home. You will say "YES" to this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9327 PALMER PLACE have any available units?
9327 PALMER PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel, MD.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laurel Rent Report.
What amenities does 9327 PALMER PLACE have?
Some of 9327 PALMER PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9327 PALMER PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
9327 PALMER PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9327 PALMER PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 9327 PALMER PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laurel.
Does 9327 PALMER PLACE offer parking?
No, 9327 PALMER PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 9327 PALMER PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9327 PALMER PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9327 PALMER PLACE have a pool?
No, 9327 PALMER PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 9327 PALMER PLACE have accessible units?
No, 9327 PALMER PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 9327 PALMER PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9327 PALMER PLACE has units with dishwashers.
