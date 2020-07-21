9327 PALMER PLACE

Beautiful and spacious End-Unit Townhouse Condo features Hardwood Floors, Vaulted Ceilings, and Stainless Steel Appliances, and is Move-In Ready. To See is to Love! Please come tour your potential new home. You will say "YES" to this home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
