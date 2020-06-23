301 SANDY SPRING ROAD

Amenities

Very fine 3-bedroom semi-detached home in Laurel! Lots of space in this three level home! Includes 2.5 bathrooms! Very clean and ready for occupancy! Rooms tastefully painted with decorator colors! Kitchen with granite counters! Home includes washer and dryer! See photos! Please note that the basement is unfinished.