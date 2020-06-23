All apartments in Laurel
301 SANDY SPRING ROAD

301 Sandy Spring Road · No Longer Available
Location

301 Sandy Spring Road, Laurel, MD 20707

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
range
oven
refrigerator
Very fine 3-bedroom semi-detached home in Laurel! Lots of space in this three level home! Includes 2.5 bathrooms! Very clean and ready for occupancy! Rooms tastefully painted with decorator colors! Kitchen with granite counters! Home includes washer and dryer! See photos! Please note that the basement is unfinished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 SANDY SPRING ROAD have any available units?
301 SANDY SPRING ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel, MD.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laurel Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 SANDY SPRING ROAD have?
Some of 301 SANDY SPRING ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 SANDY SPRING ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
301 SANDY SPRING ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 SANDY SPRING ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 301 SANDY SPRING ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laurel.
Does 301 SANDY SPRING ROAD offer parking?
No, 301 SANDY SPRING ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 301 SANDY SPRING ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 301 SANDY SPRING ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 SANDY SPRING ROAD have a pool?
No, 301 SANDY SPRING ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 301 SANDY SPRING ROAD have accessible units?
No, 301 SANDY SPRING ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 301 SANDY SPRING ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 SANDY SPRING ROAD has units with dishwashers.
