15824 Deer Creek Ct

3BR /2.5Ba townhouse w/d in unit Available Now This three bedrooms, two and half bath, townhome is located in the clean and quiet Laurel Stonewood Community. The townhome has two floors.Parking is in the front of the house. Nice fence backyard. This townhome is located in a great location! It is close distance to bus stop, grocery store, shopping, restaurants, and the lake park. It is located right next to the Laurel Community Center; it is located right off Route 1 and close to Interstate 95 and the Baltimore Washington Parkway (295). This townhome is only minutes away from the University of Maryland, College Park, and from other towns such as Columbia, and Fort Meade. This community is a nice and peaceful place to live. The rent is $1850.00 plus utilities. First month rent, security deposit and 650 credit scores moves you in. Proof of employment is required. Townhouse can be seen during the week and weekends. Please let me know ahead of time to schedule an appointment. E-mail at crnagaria@gmail.com or call 723-447-5955 . Please leave your message on the phone and I will return your calls



Tenant Pays Water and Electric Utility.

