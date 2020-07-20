All apartments in Laurel
15824 Deer Creek Ct
Last updated August 9 2019 at 7:29 AM

15824 Deer Creek Ct

15824 Deer Creek Court · No Longer Available
Location

15824 Deer Creek Court, Laurel, MD 20707

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
3BR /2.5Ba townhouse w/d in unit Available Now This three bedrooms, two and half bath, townhome is located in the clean and quiet Laurel Stonewood Community. The townhome has two floors.Parking is in the front of the house. Nice fence backyard. This townhome is located in a great location! It is close distance to bus stop, grocery store, shopping, restaurants, and the lake park. It is located right next to the Laurel Community Center; it is located right off Route 1 and close to Interstate 95 and the Baltimore Washington Parkway (295). This townhome is only minutes away from the University of Maryland, College Park, and from other towns such as Columbia, and Fort Meade. This community is a nice and peaceful place to live. The rent is $1850.00 plus utilities. First month rent, security deposit and 650 credit scores moves you in. Proof of employment is required. Townhouse can be seen during the week and weekends. Please let me know ahead of time to schedule an appointment. E-mail at crnagaria@gmail.com or call 723-447-5955 . Please leave your message on the phone and I will return your calls

Tenant Pays Water and Electric Utility.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15824 Deer Creek Ct have any available units?
15824 Deer Creek Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel, MD.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laurel Rent Report.
What amenities does 15824 Deer Creek Ct have?
Some of 15824 Deer Creek Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15824 Deer Creek Ct currently offering any rent specials?
15824 Deer Creek Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15824 Deer Creek Ct pet-friendly?
No, 15824 Deer Creek Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laurel.
Does 15824 Deer Creek Ct offer parking?
Yes, 15824 Deer Creek Ct offers parking.
Does 15824 Deer Creek Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15824 Deer Creek Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15824 Deer Creek Ct have a pool?
No, 15824 Deer Creek Ct does not have a pool.
Does 15824 Deer Creek Ct have accessible units?
No, 15824 Deer Creek Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 15824 Deer Creek Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15824 Deer Creek Ct has units with dishwashers.
