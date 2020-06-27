All apartments in Laurel
Find more places like 15710 HAYNES ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laurel, MD
/
15710 HAYNES ROAD
Last updated August 17 2019 at 1:21 AM

15710 HAYNES ROAD

15710 Haynes Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laurel
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

15710 Haynes Road, Laurel, MD 20707

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Updated town home in sought after Haines Ridge community available immediately for rent. First floor features large living room with wood burning fireplace and over-sized bay window. Freshly updated gourmet kitchen with stainless steel/granite. 1st floor bath includes full size washer and dryer. Large dining room with sliding glass to beautifully maintained rear gardens and patio.Enjoy the garden view from the covered deck with built in fan! Upstairs features all hardwood floors and 3 large bedrooms + updated bath. Plenty of closet space plus attic for extra storage. This one won't last! To Apply go to: www.rrspropertymanagement.com/vacancies/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15710 HAYNES ROAD have any available units?
15710 HAYNES ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel, MD.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laurel Rent Report.
What amenities does 15710 HAYNES ROAD have?
Some of 15710 HAYNES ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15710 HAYNES ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
15710 HAYNES ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15710 HAYNES ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 15710 HAYNES ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laurel.
Does 15710 HAYNES ROAD offer parking?
No, 15710 HAYNES ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 15710 HAYNES ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15710 HAYNES ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15710 HAYNES ROAD have a pool?
No, 15710 HAYNES ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 15710 HAYNES ROAD have accessible units?
No, 15710 HAYNES ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 15710 HAYNES ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 15710 HAYNES ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fox Rest Apartments
13913 Briarwood Dr
Laurel, MD 20708
Concord Park at Russett
7903 Orion Cir
Laurel, MD 20724
Ashbury Court
10095 Washington Blvd N
Laurel, MD 20723
The Points at Laurel Lakes
8220 Marymont Dr
Laurel, MD 20707
Tall Oaks
3515 Leslie Way
Laurel, MD 20724
Duvall Westside
14100 West Side Blvd
Laurel, MD 20707
Middletowne & The Dona
14800 4th St
Laurel, MD 20707
Camden Russett
8500 Summit View Rd
Laurel, MD 20724

Similar Pages

Laurel 1 BedroomsLaurel 2 Bedrooms
Laurel Apartments with ParkingLaurel Apartments with Pool
Laurel Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MD
Pikesville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDMcLean, VASuitland, MDMilford Mill, MDChillum, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Laurel Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College