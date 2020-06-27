15710 HAYNES ROAD

Amenities

Updated town home in sought after Haines Ridge community available immediately for rent. First floor features large living room with wood burning fireplace and over-sized bay window. Freshly updated gourmet kitchen with stainless steel/granite. 1st floor bath includes full size washer and dryer. Large dining room with sliding glass to beautifully maintained rear gardens and patio.Enjoy the garden view from the covered deck with built in fan! Upstairs features all hardwood floors and 3 large bedrooms + updated bath. Plenty of closet space plus attic for extra storage. This one won't last! To Apply go to: www.rrspropertymanagement.com/vacancies/