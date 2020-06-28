15612 Plaid Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Fantastic 3 bedroom/1.5 bathroom townhome in Laurel!



Property highlights



- Newly renovated with new flooring and paint throughout

- Upgraded bathroom and kitchen with brand new appliances

- Large living room and spacious bedrooms

- Fully finished basement with storage and laundry

- Enjoy the outdoors on the rear deck in the backyard

- 2 parking passes with 1 assigned spot

- Nearby shopping, restaurants and highway for easy commute

- Tenant is responsible for water, electric, and cable

- No pets



Available Now!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5149316)