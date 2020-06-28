All apartments in Laurel
Find more places like 15612 Plaid Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laurel, MD
/
15612 Plaid Dr
Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:48 AM

15612 Plaid Dr

15612 Plaid Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laurel
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

15612 Plaid Drive, Laurel, MD 20707

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Fantastic 3 bedroom/1.5 bathroom townhome in Laurel!

Property highlights

- Newly renovated with new flooring and paint throughout
- Upgraded bathroom and kitchen with brand new appliances
- Large living room and spacious bedrooms
- Fully finished basement with storage and laundry
- Enjoy the outdoors on the rear deck in the backyard
- 2 parking passes with 1 assigned spot
- Nearby shopping, restaurants and highway for easy commute
- Tenant is responsible for water, electric, and cable
- No pets

Available Now!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5149316)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15612 Plaid Dr have any available units?
15612 Plaid Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel, MD.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laurel Rent Report.
Is 15612 Plaid Dr currently offering any rent specials?
15612 Plaid Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15612 Plaid Dr pet-friendly?
No, 15612 Plaid Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laurel.
Does 15612 Plaid Dr offer parking?
Yes, 15612 Plaid Dr offers parking.
Does 15612 Plaid Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15612 Plaid Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15612 Plaid Dr have a pool?
No, 15612 Plaid Dr does not have a pool.
Does 15612 Plaid Dr have accessible units?
No, 15612 Plaid Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 15612 Plaid Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 15612 Plaid Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15612 Plaid Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 15612 Plaid Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evergreens at Laurel
11737 S Laurel Dr
Laurel, MD 20708
The Points at Laurel Lakes
8220 Marymont Dr
Laurel, MD 20707
Evolution at Towne Centre
14725 4th St
Laurel, MD 20707
Avalon Laurel
6900 Andersons Way
Laurel, MD 20707
Patuxent Place
531 Main St
Laurel, MD 20707
Duvall Westside
14100 West Side Blvd
Laurel, MD 20707
Middletowne & The Dona
14800 4th St
Laurel, MD 20707
Camden Russett
8500 Summit View Rd
Laurel, MD 20724

Similar Pages

Laurel 1 BedroomsLaurel 2 Bedrooms
Laurel Apartments with ParkingLaurel Apartments with Pool
Laurel Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MD
Pikesville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDMcLean, VASuitland, MDMilford Mill, MDChillum, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Laurel Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College