15009 COURTLAND PLACE

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Renovated 2000 SFT 3-level 3BR, 2F, 2HB town house behind Laurel Town Center. Gleaming Hardwood floors on the main level, ceramic in Kitchen. New Kitchen w/white cabinets, granite counter top, Black SS appliances. Separate Dining. Large Living Room w/moldings, recess lights, and a patio door leading to huge deck. New Bath rooms w/upgrades, windows. Top floor has Huge MBR w/full bath, ample closet space and two more good size bed rooms w/hallway full bath. Full finished walk out basement w/huge rec room , powder room and utilities room w/patio door leading to backyard w/fence. Shows Well. Close to shopping, amenities and several major routes. NO PETS, SMOKING. GOOD RENTAL HISTORY MUST. Please do not call listing agent for showings. You need your agent/realtor to view the property. Agent is the Owner.