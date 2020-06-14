All apartments in Laurel
Find more places like 15009 COURTLAND PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laurel, MD
/
15009 COURTLAND PLACE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:45 PM

15009 COURTLAND PLACE

15009 Courtland Place · (703) 533-8660
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Laurel
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

15009 Courtland Place, Laurel, MD 20707

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1976 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated 2000 SFT 3-level 3BR, 2F, 2HB town house behind Laurel Town Center. Gleaming Hardwood floors on the main level, ceramic in Kitchen. New Kitchen w/white cabinets, granite counter top, Black SS appliances. Separate Dining. Large Living Room w/moldings, recess lights, and a patio door leading to huge deck. New Bath rooms w/upgrades, windows. Top floor has Huge MBR w/full bath, ample closet space and two more good size bed rooms w/hallway full bath. Full finished walk out basement w/huge rec room , powder room and utilities room w/patio door leading to backyard w/fence. Shows Well. Close to shopping, amenities and several major routes. NO PETS, SMOKING. GOOD RENTAL HISTORY MUST. Please do not call listing agent for showings. You need your agent/realtor to view the property. Agent is the Owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15009 COURTLAND PLACE have any available units?
15009 COURTLAND PLACE has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laurel Rent Report.
What amenities does 15009 COURTLAND PLACE have?
Some of 15009 COURTLAND PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15009 COURTLAND PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
15009 COURTLAND PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15009 COURTLAND PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 15009 COURTLAND PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laurel.
Does 15009 COURTLAND PLACE offer parking?
No, 15009 COURTLAND PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 15009 COURTLAND PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15009 COURTLAND PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15009 COURTLAND PLACE have a pool?
No, 15009 COURTLAND PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 15009 COURTLAND PLACE have accessible units?
No, 15009 COURTLAND PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 15009 COURTLAND PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15009 COURTLAND PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 15009 COURTLAND PLACE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Concord Park at Russett
7903 Orion Cir
Laurel, MD 20724
Windsor at Contee Crossing
7810 Contee Rd
Laurel, MD 20707
Patuxent Place
531 Main St
Laurel, MD 20707
Laurel Court Apartments
321 Thomas Dr
Laurel, MD 20707
Crestleigh
9556 Muirkirk Rd
Laurel, MD 20708
Middletowne & The Dona
14800 4th St
Laurel, MD 20707
Steward Tower Apartments
200 Fort Meade Rd
Laurel, MD 20707
Camden Russett
8500 Summit View Rd
Laurel, MD 20724

Similar Pages

Laurel 1 BedroomsLaurel 2 Bedrooms
Laurel Apartments with ParkingLaurel Apartments with Pool
Laurel Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MD
Pikesville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDMcLean, VASuitland, MDMilford Mill, MDChillum, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Laurel Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity