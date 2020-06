Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Ready to move in 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath wand unit Townhouse in Laurel. Brand new stove and microwave. Kitchen with table space and pantry. Living room with deck and sliding glass door to deck. Power room off kitchen. Master Bedroom with master bathroom. Nice size bedrooms. Lower level just washer & dryer. Close to I95 and ICC. Just down the street from The New Laurel Showing center and Laurel Lakes. No pets sorry.