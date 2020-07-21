14231 Oakpointe Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool

Jon Bass and Renter's Warehouse proudly present to you a lovely townhouse with a finished basement! The kitchen features granite counter tops with updated appliances and there is wall to wall hardwood flooring that adds a touch of elegance to the unit. The residence has plenty of storage and space to accommodate all of your needs. Laurel Shopping Center is only minutes away with plenty of shops and restaurants. The house comes with an in unit washer and drier, microwave, 2 parking spaces, back patio, overhead lighting, ceiling fans, vaulted ceiling, back deck with great views, and so much more! Vansville Elementary School and Martin Luther King Junior Middle Schools serve this home. Available now! Enjoy the new year in your new home!!! Call (703) 349-9919 to schedule a viewing!