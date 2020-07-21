All apartments in Laurel
Last updated August 8 2019 at 1:30 PM

14231 Oakpointe Drive

Location

14231 Oakpointe Drive, Laurel, MD 20707
Laurel Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
Jon Bass and Renter's Warehouse proudly present to you a lovely townhouse with a finished basement! The kitchen features granite counter tops with updated appliances and there is wall to wall hardwood flooring that adds a touch of elegance to the unit. The residence has plenty of storage and space to accommodate all of your needs. Laurel Shopping Center is only minutes away with plenty of shops and restaurants. The house comes with an in unit washer and drier, microwave, 2 parking spaces, back patio, overhead lighting, ceiling fans, vaulted ceiling, back deck with great views, and so much more! Vansville Elementary School and Martin Luther King Junior Middle Schools serve this home. Available now! Enjoy the new year in your new home!!! Call (703) 349-9919 to schedule a viewing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14231 Oakpointe Drive have any available units?
14231 Oakpointe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel, MD.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laurel Rent Report.
What amenities does 14231 Oakpointe Drive have?
Some of 14231 Oakpointe Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14231 Oakpointe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14231 Oakpointe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14231 Oakpointe Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14231 Oakpointe Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laurel.
Does 14231 Oakpointe Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14231 Oakpointe Drive offers parking.
Does 14231 Oakpointe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14231 Oakpointe Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14231 Oakpointe Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14231 Oakpointe Drive has a pool.
Does 14231 Oakpointe Drive have accessible units?
No, 14231 Oakpointe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14231 Oakpointe Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14231 Oakpointe Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
