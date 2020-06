Amenities

pet friendly extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

CUTE, COZY and CONVENIENT! Spacious 1 bedroom condo w/open floor plan, vaulted ceilings and Spiral stairs leading to a loft and additional storage space. Walking distance to shops and restaurants and minutes away from the Towne Centre Laurel. Minimum credit score of 620, for all adults, no exceptions. Pets case by case w/ add'l fees and screening req'd.