Laurel, MD
14036 Vista Drive
Last updated January 25 2020 at 6:40 PM

14036 Vista Drive

14036 Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14036 Vista Drive, Laurel, MD 20707
Laurel Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautiful 874 sq.ft Condo in the Vista at Laurel Lake Community!!
2 Bedrooms
2 Full Bathrooms
Hardwood floors throughout with the exception of the bedrooms and bathrooms.
Washer and dryer in the unit, ceiling fans and a open concept living space.
Designated parking spaces

Great location! Close to UMD, Bowie State University and Howard Community College, Shopping center, Parks. Minutes to Military Bases and BWI Airport. Commuter rail Laurel, Muikirk.

All utilities are tenant responsibility. Pets are welcome!

To see this property contact us:

Leasing@silverlinemgmt.com
443.741.1691 ext 2

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

