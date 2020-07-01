14036 Vista Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Beautiful 874 sq.ft Condo in the Vista at Laurel Lake Community!!

2 Bedrooms

2 Full Bathrooms

Hardwood floors throughout with the exception of the bedrooms and bathrooms.

Washer and dryer in the unit, ceiling fans and a open concept living space.

Designated parking spaces



Great location! Close to UMD, Bowie State University and Howard Community College, Shopping center, Parks. Minutes to Military Bases and BWI Airport. Commuter rail Laurel, Muikirk.



All utilities are tenant responsibility. Pets are welcome!



To see this property contact us:



Leasing@silverlinemgmt.com

443.741.1691 ext 2



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.