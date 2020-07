Amenities

Recently updated and Newly painted condo in the beautiful Laurel Lakes community. Located next to the new Laurel Town Center. Features include updated kitchen with SS appliances, nicely painted, newer carpet, mstr ba., walk-in closet, fireplace, washer/dryer within unit, and 3 parking passes. Also close to shops and restaurants and walk path around the Lake. Home is ready for immediate occupancy.