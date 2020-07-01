All apartments in Laurel
14009 Briston St Apt C

14009 Briston Street · No Longer Available
Location

14009 Briston Street, Laurel, MD 20707
Laurel Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Spacious 1 BR/1 BA Condo in Laurel! Beautiful wood floors throughout a spacious living area with a decorative wall and immediate access to the private balcony. The kitchen has a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and ample storage space. Large carpeted bedroom with generous closet space and natural light. Full hall bathroom with modern finishes updated lighting. Upstairs there is a loft space, that is great to use as additional living space.

Sorry, no pets.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text ---- at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment ---- or email ------ @baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/

No Pets Allowed

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14009 Briston St Apt C have any available units?
14009 Briston St Apt C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel, MD.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laurel Rent Report.
What amenities does 14009 Briston St Apt C have?
Some of 14009 Briston St Apt C's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14009 Briston St Apt C currently offering any rent specials?
14009 Briston St Apt C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14009 Briston St Apt C pet-friendly?
No, 14009 Briston St Apt C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laurel.
Does 14009 Briston St Apt C offer parking?
No, 14009 Briston St Apt C does not offer parking.
Does 14009 Briston St Apt C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14009 Briston St Apt C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14009 Briston St Apt C have a pool?
No, 14009 Briston St Apt C does not have a pool.
Does 14009 Briston St Apt C have accessible units?
No, 14009 Briston St Apt C does not have accessible units.
Does 14009 Briston St Apt C have units with dishwashers?
No, 14009 Briston St Apt C does not have units with dishwashers.

