All apartments in Laurel
Find more places like 1212 Westview Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laurel, MD
/
1212 Westview Terrace
Last updated September 21 2019 at 7:34 AM

1212 Westview Terrace

1212 Westview Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laurel
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1212 Westview Terrace, Laurel, MD 20707

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Open House - Monday, Sept 16, 2019: 6pm - 7pm

Make this beautiful 2bed/1.5 bath townhome your new home in the heart of Laurel. This is a quiet and safe neighborhood, 1 min walking distance from Food Lion, less than 3mins drive from Laurel mall, 1 min drive access to I-95/I-495. This is a totally newly renovated townhome - all appliances are new. Absolutely no smoking inside the property!

This will not last long.
Move-In ready!

Apply here today at https://www.avail.co/l/147173

Call today for a showing.
2023521430 or 2403894110
No Spam calls please and no Email pls, we will NOT respond to Email inquiries.
Call hours for inquiries from 8 am - 8 pm only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1212 Westview Terrace have any available units?
1212 Westview Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel, MD.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laurel Rent Report.
What amenities does 1212 Westview Terrace have?
Some of 1212 Westview Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1212 Westview Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1212 Westview Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1212 Westview Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 1212 Westview Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laurel.
Does 1212 Westview Terrace offer parking?
No, 1212 Westview Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 1212 Westview Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1212 Westview Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1212 Westview Terrace have a pool?
No, 1212 Westview Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 1212 Westview Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1212 Westview Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1212 Westview Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1212 Westview Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Find a Sublet
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avondale
8301 Ashford Blvd
Laurel, MD 20707
Cross Creek
810 Kay Ct
Laurel, MD 20707
Tall Oaks
3515 Leslie Way
Laurel, MD 20724
Duvall Westside
14100 West Side Blvd
Laurel, MD 20707
Laurel Court Apartments
321 Thomas Dr
Laurel, MD 20707
Crestleigh
9556 Muirkirk Rd
Laurel, MD 20708
Steward Manor
106 Morris Dr
Laurel, MD 20707
Steward Tower Apartments
200 Fort Meade Rd
Laurel, MD 20707

Similar Pages

Laurel 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLaurel 2 Bedroom Apartments
Laurel Apartments with ParkingLaurel Pet Friendly Apartments
Laurel Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MD
Pikesville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDMcLean, VAMilford Mill, MDSuitland, MDWoodlawn, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Laurel Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College