1035 WARD STREET
1035 WARD STREET
1035 Ward Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1035 Ward Street, Laurel, MD 20707
Amenities
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Cozy 3Bedroom 2 bath rambler, all hardwood floor finished basement close to everything.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1035 WARD STREET have any available units?
1035 WARD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Laurel, MD
.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Laurel Rent Report
.
Is 1035 WARD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1035 WARD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1035 WARD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1035 WARD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Laurel
.
Does 1035 WARD STREET offer parking?
No, 1035 WARD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1035 WARD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1035 WARD STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1035 WARD STREET have a pool?
No, 1035 WARD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1035 WARD STREET have accessible units?
No, 1035 WARD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1035 WARD STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1035 WARD STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1035 WARD STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1035 WARD STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
