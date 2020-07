Amenities

recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities

Sparkling Renovation in Fairlawn! This home is GORGEOUS! Everything is NEW! 3BD/1.5BA Feat. Luxury Kitchen w/ Island & SS Appliances, Open Living Area, Recessed Lighting, Crown Molding Throughout, Beautiful Bathrooms, New Flooring, Carpet, Paint, Windows & Plumbing! Close to Shopping, Dining, Rt 1, 95, Fort Meade! Blocks from Laurel Shopping Center. Too Much to List; Come See For Yourself!