Sparkling Renovation in Fairlawn! This home is GORGEOUS! Like NEW! Condo size living in single family house!! 3BD/1.5BA Feat. Luxury Kitchen w/ Island & SS Appliances, Open Living Area, Recessed Lighting, Crown Molding Throughout, Beautiful Bathrooms, Updated Flooring, New Windows & Plumbing! Close to Shopping, Dining, Rt 1, 95, Fort Meade! Blocks from Laurel Shopping Center. Too Much to List; Come See For Yourself! Long term lease preferred.