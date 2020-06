Amenities

patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This well maintained, one owner home is ready for you to move in and make it your own! Deck offers backyard retreat facing away from city street. With 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half baths, you will have ample space for your living needs. If your commute is of concern, this home is moments away from 495, shopping and restaurants. 12-36 month lease available. Do not miss this opportunity! Please schedule showing 24hrs in advance for access or email MCO@LNF.COM for scheduling