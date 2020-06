Amenities

Live Close To Everything! This lovely home boasts two spacious bedrooms, one full bathroom, one half bathroom, eat-in kitchen, large living room, washer/dryer, rear yard, assigned parking and tons of potential. Enjoy a easy commute to DC via Largo Metro or 495 Beltway. Have your pick of shops at Largo Town Center, Woodmore Town Center or Ritchie Station Marketplace. Also mins to Prince George Community College, Fedex Field, Watkins Park and much more. HCVP welcomed.