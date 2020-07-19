This listing won't last long! Modern lower level condo with wood floors, updated bathroom and fresh paint. Located right across from Prince George's Community College. Also just a 5 minute drive from convenient shopping and entertainment!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10243 PRINCE PLACE have any available units?
10243 PRINCE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, MD.
Is 10243 PRINCE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
10243 PRINCE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.