Largo, MD
10243 PRINCE PLACE
Last updated July 7 2020 at 6:00 AM

10243 PRINCE PLACE

10243 Prince Place · No Longer Available
Location

10243 Prince Place, Largo, MD 20774

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This listing won't last long! Modern lower level condo with wood floors, updated bathroom and fresh paint. Located right across from Prince George's Community College. Also just a 5 minute drive from convenient shopping and entertainment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10243 PRINCE PLACE have any available units?
10243 PRINCE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, MD.
Is 10243 PRINCE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
10243 PRINCE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10243 PRINCE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 10243 PRINCE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 10243 PRINCE PLACE offer parking?
No, 10243 PRINCE PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 10243 PRINCE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10243 PRINCE PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10243 PRINCE PLACE have a pool?
No, 10243 PRINCE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 10243 PRINCE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 10243 PRINCE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 10243 PRINCE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 10243 PRINCE PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10243 PRINCE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10243 PRINCE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
