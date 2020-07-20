Rent Calculator
Largo, MD
10237 PRINCE PLACE
Last updated March 31 2019 at 10:03 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10237 PRINCE PLACE
10237 Prince Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
10237 Prince Place, Largo, MD 20774
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Large, newly renovated with brand new appliances and new patio doors. Freshly painted. Heat and water included. Close to metro and conveniences.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10237 PRINCE PLACE have any available units?
10237 PRINCE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Largo, MD
.
What amenities does 10237 PRINCE PLACE have?
Some of 10237 PRINCE PLACE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10237 PRINCE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
10237 PRINCE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10237 PRINCE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 10237 PRINCE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Largo
.
Does 10237 PRINCE PLACE offer parking?
No, 10237 PRINCE PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 10237 PRINCE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10237 PRINCE PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10237 PRINCE PLACE have a pool?
No, 10237 PRINCE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 10237 PRINCE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 10237 PRINCE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 10237 PRINCE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10237 PRINCE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10237 PRINCE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10237 PRINCE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
