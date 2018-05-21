All apartments in Largo
10137 Prince Pl Apt 401B

10137 Prince Place · No Longer Available
Location

10137 Prince Place, Largo, MD 20774

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated 2 BR/2BA Condo in Upper Marlboro! Walk on inside to a huge living and dining room with newer carpeting and nice neutral colors! Walk on into your updated kitchen with ample cabinetry and updated appliances! The 2 bedrooms are very spacious and have good closet space. There are also two bathrooms with a shower/tub combo and updated vanities. There is also a convenient in unit stackable washer/dryer.

~ Walking distance to Largo Urban Center Park and Close to Largo Branch Library and Prince George Community College!

~ Ample Nearby Shopping & Restaurants!

~ Easy commutes to I 95, 202 & I 495.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Eryn at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.651.4942 or email echaney@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/

(RLNE5617758)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10137 Prince Pl Apt 401B have any available units?
10137 Prince Pl Apt 401B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, MD.
Is 10137 Prince Pl Apt 401B currently offering any rent specials?
10137 Prince Pl Apt 401B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10137 Prince Pl Apt 401B pet-friendly?
No, 10137 Prince Pl Apt 401B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 10137 Prince Pl Apt 401B offer parking?
No, 10137 Prince Pl Apt 401B does not offer parking.
Does 10137 Prince Pl Apt 401B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10137 Prince Pl Apt 401B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10137 Prince Pl Apt 401B have a pool?
No, 10137 Prince Pl Apt 401B does not have a pool.
Does 10137 Prince Pl Apt 401B have accessible units?
No, 10137 Prince Pl Apt 401B does not have accessible units.
Does 10137 Prince Pl Apt 401B have units with dishwashers?
No, 10137 Prince Pl Apt 401B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10137 Prince Pl Apt 401B have units with air conditioning?
No, 10137 Prince Pl Apt 401B does not have units with air conditioning.

