10137 Prince Pl Apt 401B

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

Renovated 2 BR/2BA Condo in Upper Marlboro! Walk on inside to a huge living and dining room with newer carpeting and nice neutral colors! Walk on into your updated kitchen with ample cabinetry and updated appliances! The 2 bedrooms are very spacious and have good closet space. There are also two bathrooms with a shower/tub combo and updated vanities. There is also a convenient in unit stackable washer/dryer.



~ Walking distance to Largo Urban Center Park and Close to Largo Branch Library and Prince George Community College!



~ Ample Nearby Shopping & Restaurants!



~ Easy commutes to I 95, 202 & I 495.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Eryn at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.651.4942 or email echaney@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/



(RLNE5617758)