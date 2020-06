Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Upgraded townhouse with 3 bedrooms, 1 bath and bump out patio. Freshly painted throughout with new carpet and flooring in living room and bathroom. Sun room off living with new windows, lighting and freshly painted. Fenced in backyard. Available for immediate occupancy! Contact: show contact info to schedule an appt.