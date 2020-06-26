All apartments in Lansdowne
Last updated December 14 2019

3206 Bryant Ave

3206 Bryant Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3206 Bryant Avenue, Lansdowne, MD 21227
Lansdowne - Baltimore Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
MUST SEE Beautiful 4 Bedroom SFH ~ Halethorpe - Beautiful 4 bedroom SFH in Halethorpe boasts hardwood floors and a fully-equipped kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The main level provides a comfortable living area plus two bedrooms and a shared hall bath. The upper level offers a master suite plus a bonus area and built-in storage. A fully-finished basement features additional living space as well as a 4th bedroom, full bath, and a laundry/storage area with full-sized washer/dryer. Additional features include a private drive, enclosed porch and a fenced yard with a brick patio and storage shed.

Sorry, no pets.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management in Baltimore ~ http://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5359759)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3206 Bryant Ave have any available units?
3206 Bryant Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lansdowne, MD.
What amenities does 3206 Bryant Ave have?
Some of 3206 Bryant Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3206 Bryant Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3206 Bryant Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3206 Bryant Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3206 Bryant Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lansdowne.
Does 3206 Bryant Ave offer parking?
No, 3206 Bryant Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3206 Bryant Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3206 Bryant Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3206 Bryant Ave have a pool?
No, 3206 Bryant Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3206 Bryant Ave have accessible units?
No, 3206 Bryant Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3206 Bryant Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3206 Bryant Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3206 Bryant Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3206 Bryant Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
