3206 Bryant Ave

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr maintenance

MUST SEE Beautiful 4 Bedroom SFH ~ Halethorpe - Beautiful 4 bedroom SFH in Halethorpe boasts hardwood floors and a fully-equipped kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The main level provides a comfortable living area plus two bedrooms and a shared hall bath. The upper level offers a master suite plus a bonus area and built-in storage. A fully-finished basement features additional living space as well as a 4th bedroom, full bath, and a laundry/storage area with full-sized washer/dryer. Additional features include a private drive, enclosed porch and a fenced yard with a brick patio and storage shed.



Sorry, no pets.

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5359759)