Lansdowne, MD
226 ELIZABETH AVE
Last updated June 25 2019 at 10:26 PM

226 ELIZABETH AVE

226 Elizabeth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

226 Elizabeth Avenue, Lansdowne, MD 21227
Lansdowne - Baltimore Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Come and get this little JEWEL before everybody else does! You are in a most friendly way INVITED to this most AMAZING single family home in one of Baltimore's charming bedroom communities! Rent to own a possibility! Call me or ask your agent about some great ways for you to have Baltimore County provide you with a GRANT so that you're ready to buy at the end of your lease! INCREDIBLE UPGRADES!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 226 ELIZABETH AVE have any available units?
226 ELIZABETH AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lansdowne, MD.
What amenities does 226 ELIZABETH AVE have?
Some of 226 ELIZABETH AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 226 ELIZABETH AVE currently offering any rent specials?
226 ELIZABETH AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 ELIZABETH AVE pet-friendly?
No, 226 ELIZABETH AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lansdowne.
Does 226 ELIZABETH AVE offer parking?
No, 226 ELIZABETH AVE does not offer parking.
Does 226 ELIZABETH AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 226 ELIZABETH AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 ELIZABETH AVE have a pool?
No, 226 ELIZABETH AVE does not have a pool.
Does 226 ELIZABETH AVE have accessible units?
No, 226 ELIZABETH AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 226 ELIZABETH AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 226 ELIZABETH AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 226 ELIZABETH AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 226 ELIZABETH AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
