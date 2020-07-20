9105 Crandall Rd.

Amenities

all utils included carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities

Spacious 1 Bedroom Condo in Lanham, MD - Spacious 1 bedroom lower level condo with all utilities included in Lanham, MD with all new carpeting throughout a huge entry living room with recessed lighting and built-in wall shelving and coat closet. The kitchen has newly installed cabinets and amazing appliances. The spacious bedroom comes with plenty of closet storage space, and the full hall bath has tiled flooring. Looking to entertain? There is plenty of space in the large backyard to do so, or just relax.



Sorry, no pets.



Contact Eddie Johnson at 301.325.9323 for details or to schedule an appointment or email ejohnson@baymgmtgroup.com.



Here is the link to apply:



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/



Good Credit Score required.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4730693)