Lanham, MD
9105 Crandall Rd.
Last updated April 7 2019 at 10:44 AM

9105 Crandall Rd.

9105 Crandall Road
Location

9105 Crandall Road, Lanham, MD 20706
Lanham-Seabrook

Amenities

all utils included
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Spacious 1 Bedroom Condo in Lanham, MD - Spacious 1 bedroom lower level condo with all utilities included in Lanham, MD with all new carpeting throughout a huge entry living room with recessed lighting and built-in wall shelving and coat closet. The kitchen has newly installed cabinets and amazing appliances. The spacious bedroom comes with plenty of closet storage space, and the full hall bath has tiled flooring. Looking to entertain? There is plenty of space in the large backyard to do so, or just relax.

Sorry, no pets.

Contact Eddie Johnson at 301.325.9323 for details or to schedule an appointment or email ejohnson@baymgmtgroup.com.

Here is the link to apply:

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/

Good Credit Score required.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9105 Crandall Rd. have any available units?
9105 Crandall Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lanham, MD.
Is 9105 Crandall Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
9105 Crandall Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9105 Crandall Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 9105 Crandall Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lanham.
Does 9105 Crandall Rd. offer parking?
No, 9105 Crandall Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 9105 Crandall Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9105 Crandall Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9105 Crandall Rd. have a pool?
No, 9105 Crandall Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 9105 Crandall Rd. have accessible units?
No, 9105 Crandall Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 9105 Crandall Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9105 Crandall Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9105 Crandall Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 9105 Crandall Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
