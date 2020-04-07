All apartments in Landover
Find more places like 7624 ALLENDALE CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Landover, MD
/
7624 ALLENDALE CIRCLE
Last updated March 13 2020 at 2:11 AM

7624 ALLENDALE CIRCLE

7624 Allendale Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Landover
See all
Greater Landover
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7624 Allendale Circle, Landover, MD 20785
Greater Landover

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Please do NOT call Listing Agent, please call the property manager Jason Scott at (443) 812-3679. Application can be found at: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1kzHHiATdXsk7hql5dlJzgsyQTXsqxGfEFCTzweB9F54/edit?usp=sharing, please email to jscott@phoenixpropertydevelopers.com.FULLY RENOVATED - This 3 bed, 1.5 bath townhouse shines!!! Features include fresh paint throughout, hardwood floors on main level, new: appliances, cabinets, vanities, fixtures, carpet. Has a driveway, large enclosed back porch and a huge yard! Home is metro accessible, close to the beltway, Fedex Field and shopping. Minimum annual household income of $65k and minimum credit score of 600 required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7624 ALLENDALE CIRCLE have any available units?
7624 ALLENDALE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Landover, MD.
What amenities does 7624 ALLENDALE CIRCLE have?
Some of 7624 ALLENDALE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7624 ALLENDALE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
7624 ALLENDALE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7624 ALLENDALE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 7624 ALLENDALE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Landover.
Does 7624 ALLENDALE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 7624 ALLENDALE CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 7624 ALLENDALE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7624 ALLENDALE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7624 ALLENDALE CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 7624 ALLENDALE CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 7624 ALLENDALE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 7624 ALLENDALE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 7624 ALLENDALE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7624 ALLENDALE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7624 ALLENDALE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7624 ALLENDALE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Ivy Club
1127 Ivy Club Ln
Landover, MD 20785
Pinebrook Apartments
2614 Pinebrook Ave
Landover, MD 20785
Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro
8100 Gibbs Way
Landover, MD 20785
The Villages at Morgan Metro
8251 Ridgefield Blvd
Landover, MD 20785
Kent Village
6707 Hawthorne St
Landover, MD 20785

Similar Pages

Landover 1 BedroomsLandover 2 Bedrooms
Landover Apartments with ParkingLandover Dog Friendly Apartments
Landover Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDSevern, MDCamp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VAElkridge, MDFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MD
Adelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDAspen Hill, MDMaryland City, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Landover

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia