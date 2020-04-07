7624 ALLENDALE CIRCLE

Amenities

Please do NOT call Listing Agent, please call the property manager Jason Scott at (443) 812-3679. Application can be found at: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1kzHHiATdXsk7hql5dlJzgsyQTXsqxGfEFCTzweB9F54/edit?usp=sharing, please email to jscott@phoenixpropertydevelopers.com.FULLY RENOVATED - This 3 bed, 1.5 bath townhouse shines!!! Features include fresh paint throughout, hardwood floors on main level, new: appliances, cabinets, vanities, fixtures, carpet. Has a driveway, large enclosed back porch and a huge yard! Home is metro accessible, close to the beltway, Fedex Field and shopping. Minimum annual household income of $65k and minimum credit score of 600 required.