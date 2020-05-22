7611 OXMAN ROAD

Amenities
Please do NOT call Listing Agent, please call the property manager Jason Scott at (443) 812-3679. Application can be found at: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1kzHHiATdXsk7hql5dlJzgsyQTXsqxGfEFCTzweB9F54/edit?usp=sharing, please email to jscott@phoenixpropertydevelopers.com. Updated end unit town home with 4 bedrooms and 2 renovated full bathrooms, with a large kitchen, newer cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, new flooring, new windows. Has a driveway! Minimum annual household income of $61k and minimum credit required.