All apartments in Landover
Find more places like 7611 OXMAN ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Landover, MD
/
7611 OXMAN ROAD
Last updated March 1 2020 at 1:08 AM

7611 OXMAN ROAD

7611 Oxman Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Landover
See all
Greater Landover
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7611 Oxman Road, Landover, MD 20785
Greater Landover

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Please do NOT call Listing Agent, please call the property manager Jason Scott at (443) 812-3679. Application can be found at: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1kzHHiATdXsk7hql5dlJzgsyQTXsqxGfEFCTzweB9F54/edit?usp=sharing, please email to jscott@phoenixpropertydevelopers.com. Updated end unit town home with 4 bedrooms and 2 renovated full bathrooms, with a large kitchen, newer cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, new flooring, new windows. Has a driveway! Minimum annual household income of $61k and minimum credit required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7611 OXMAN ROAD have any available units?
7611 OXMAN ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Landover, MD.
What amenities does 7611 OXMAN ROAD have?
Some of 7611 OXMAN ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7611 OXMAN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
7611 OXMAN ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7611 OXMAN ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 7611 OXMAN ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Landover.
Does 7611 OXMAN ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 7611 OXMAN ROAD offers parking.
Does 7611 OXMAN ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7611 OXMAN ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7611 OXMAN ROAD have a pool?
No, 7611 OXMAN ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 7611 OXMAN ROAD have accessible units?
No, 7611 OXMAN ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 7611 OXMAN ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7611 OXMAN ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 7611 OXMAN ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 7611 OXMAN ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kent Village
6707 Hawthorne St
Landover, MD 20785
The Villages at Morgan Metro
8251 Ridgefield Blvd
Landover, MD 20785
The Ivy Club
1127 Ivy Club Ln
Landover, MD 20785
Pinebrook Apartments
2614 Pinebrook Ave
Landover, MD 20785
Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro
8100 Gibbs Way
Landover, MD 20785

Similar Pages

Landover 1 BedroomsLandover 2 Bedrooms
Landover Apartments with ParkingLandover Dog Friendly Apartments
Landover Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDSevern, MDCamp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VAElkridge, MDFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MD
Adelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDAspen Hill, MDMaryland City, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Landover

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia