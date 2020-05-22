7611 OXMAN ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Please do NOT call Listing Agent, please call the property manager Jason Scott at (443) 812-3679. Application can be found at: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1kzHHiATdXsk7hql5dlJzgsyQTXsqxGfEFCTzweB9F54/edit?usp=sharing, please email to jscott@phoenixpropertydevelopers.com. Updated end unit town home with 4 bedrooms and 2 renovated full bathrooms, with a large kitchen, newer cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, new flooring, new windows. Has a driveway! Minimum annual household income of $61k and minimum credit required.