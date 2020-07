3117 MANSON PLACE

Amenities

4 BR, 2 BA HOME FOR RENT. HOUSE IS IN EXCELLENT CONDITION. IT HAS AN ADDITION ON THE REAR WITH CERAMIC TILE FLOORING. THERE IS A BEDROOM AND FULL BATH IN THE LOWER LEVEL WITH A REAR ENTRANCE.PLUS IT HAS AN ADDITIONAL DEN IN THE BASEMENT THAT COULD BE USED AS A BEDROOM ALSO, BUT HAS NO WINDOW.THE LOWER LEVEL HAS CERAMIC TILE FLOORING. NO DISHWASHER IN KITCHEN.NOTE: DUE TO THE CORONAVIRUS EMERGENCY, THE CONTACT PERSON WILL LET YOU IN TO VIEW THE HOUSE UNDER THE FOLLOWING CONDITIONS:1. MAXIMUM OF 2 PERSONS AT A TIME INSIDE.2. EVERYBODY WILL WEAR A FACE MASK AT ALL TIMES INSIDE THE HOUSE3. NO EXCEPTIONS TO THESE CONDITIONS.