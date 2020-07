Amenities

Absolutely stunning three story end unit townhome that was just completed March 2019. This home is packed with everything you can dream of which includes hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, open concept, multipurpose rooms, a deck, lots of natural sunlight, and much.. much.. more. Only a 10/15 min walk to the Metro. Less than a 20 min drive to Joint Base Andrews and a close commute to DC. Don't want to miss this one!!!