NEWLY RENOVATED SPACIOUS (3) BEDROOMS AND (1) FULL BATH. LOCATED NEAR SHOPPING, SCHOOLS, POST OFFICE, FEDEX FIELD STADIUM AND THE SPORTS & LEARNING COMPLEX, LARGE BACKYARD, NEW HOT WATER HEATER AND CENTRAL AIR/HEATING.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1915 BARLOWE PLACE PLACE have any available units?
1915 BARLOWE PLACE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Landover, MD.
What amenities does 1915 BARLOWE PLACE PLACE have?
Some of 1915 BARLOWE PLACE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1915 BARLOWE PLACE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
1915 BARLOWE PLACE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.