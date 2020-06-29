All apartments in Landover
Last updated March 1 2020 at 7:18 PM

1915 BARLOWE PLACE PLACE

1915 Barlowe Place · No Longer Available
Location

1915 Barlowe Place, Landover, MD 20785
Greater Landover

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
NEWLY RENOVATED SPACIOUS (3) BEDROOMS AND (1) FULL BATH. LOCATED NEAR SHOPPING, SCHOOLS, POST OFFICE, FEDEX FIELD STADIUM AND THE SPORTS & LEARNING COMPLEX, LARGE BACKYARD, NEW HOT WATER HEATER AND CENTRAL AIR/HEATING.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1915 BARLOWE PLACE PLACE have any available units?
1915 BARLOWE PLACE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Landover, MD.
What amenities does 1915 BARLOWE PLACE PLACE have?
Some of 1915 BARLOWE PLACE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1915 BARLOWE PLACE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
1915 BARLOWE PLACE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1915 BARLOWE PLACE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 1915 BARLOWE PLACE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Landover.
Does 1915 BARLOWE PLACE PLACE offer parking?
No, 1915 BARLOWE PLACE PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 1915 BARLOWE PLACE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1915 BARLOWE PLACE PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1915 BARLOWE PLACE PLACE have a pool?
No, 1915 BARLOWE PLACE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 1915 BARLOWE PLACE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 1915 BARLOWE PLACE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1915 BARLOWE PLACE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1915 BARLOWE PLACE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1915 BARLOWE PLACE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1915 BARLOWE PLACE PLACE has units with air conditioning.
