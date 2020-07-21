9901 NEW POINTE DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Home Sweet Home - Ideal Model Home Living awaits you in this Captivating, Luxurious Townhome conveniently located near major routes, public transportation and highways. Bike or hike to the metrorail that's within one-mile of your future home. Enjoy living in this beautiful home with many features you will enjoy - an entertainer's dreamy open floor plan with wood floors, gourmet kitchen, granite, stainless steel appliances, recess lighting, bedrooms with private bathrooms, luxury master suite, balcony and roof top deck, garage parking and more. Shopping nearby and restaurants with entertainment within minutes. Easy access - take direct routes to Washington, D.C. and beltway to Virginia. Call today to set up an appointment to view your future home - It is a beauty!