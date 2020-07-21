All apartments in Lake Arbor
Find more places like 9901 NEW POINTE DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Arbor, MD
/
9901 NEW POINTE DR
Last updated August 8 2019 at 7:24 PM

9901 NEW POINTE DR

9901 New Pointe Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Arbor
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9901 New Pointe Dr, Lake Arbor, MD 20774

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Home Sweet Home - Ideal Model Home Living awaits you in this Captivating, Luxurious Townhome conveniently located near major routes, public transportation and highways. Bike or hike to the metrorail that's within one-mile of your future home. Enjoy living in this beautiful home with many features you will enjoy - an entertainer's dreamy open floor plan with wood floors, gourmet kitchen, granite, stainless steel appliances, recess lighting, bedrooms with private bathrooms, luxury master suite, balcony and roof top deck, garage parking and more. Shopping nearby and restaurants with entertainment within minutes. Easy access - take direct routes to Washington, D.C. and beltway to Virginia. Call today to set up an appointment to view your future home - It is a beauty!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9901 NEW POINTE DR have any available units?
9901 NEW POINTE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Arbor, MD.
What amenities does 9901 NEW POINTE DR have?
Some of 9901 NEW POINTE DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9901 NEW POINTE DR currently offering any rent specials?
9901 NEW POINTE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9901 NEW POINTE DR pet-friendly?
No, 9901 NEW POINTE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Arbor.
Does 9901 NEW POINTE DR offer parking?
Yes, 9901 NEW POINTE DR offers parking.
Does 9901 NEW POINTE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9901 NEW POINTE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9901 NEW POINTE DR have a pool?
No, 9901 NEW POINTE DR does not have a pool.
Does 9901 NEW POINTE DR have accessible units?
No, 9901 NEW POINTE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 9901 NEW POINTE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 9901 NEW POINTE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9901 NEW POINTE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 9901 NEW POINTE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Largo Town Center
9701 Summit Cir
Lake Arbor, MD 20774

Similar Pages

Lake Arbor 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLake Arbor 2 Bedroom Apartments
Lake Arbor 3 Bedroom ApartmentsLake Arbor Apartments with Parking
Lake Arbor Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDMarlboro Village, MDMarlton, MDCapitol Heights, MDCheverly, MDPeppermill Village, MDSeat Pleasant, MD
North Laurel, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDGambrills, MDFulton, MDSeven Corners, VAIlchester, MDDeale, MDTakoma Park, MDSummerfield, MDRose Hill, VAKemp Mill, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Washington Adventist UniversityCoppin State University
Howard Community College