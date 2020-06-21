All apartments in Lake Arbor
Find more places like 919 Lake Shore Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Arbor, MD
/
919 Lake Shore Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

919 Lake Shore Dr

919 Lake Shore Drive · (240) 621-2753
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lake Arbor
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

919 Lake Shore Drive, Lake Arbor, MD 20721

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bedroom Townhome in lake Arbor · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
To rent fully upgraded 3 level 4BR town home in Lake Arbor area. 3 full and 1 half baths. Hardwood flooring throughout main and upper level and fully tiled beautiful flooring in the basement. Upgraded Kitchen cabinets, countertop, and backsplash. 5 minutes drive to Beltway (exit 15). Close to lot of shopping, Prince Georges County community College, and Six flags. Amenities include: fireplace, full-sized washer/dryer, NEW HVAC system, upgraded kitchen, privately fenced backyard. 2 reserved parking spaces for the tenant. Nice big deck . WE WARMLY WELCOME SECTION 8 AND OTHER VOUCHERS! Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE5823386)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 919 Lake Shore Dr have any available units?
919 Lake Shore Dr has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 919 Lake Shore Dr have?
Some of 919 Lake Shore Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 919 Lake Shore Dr currently offering any rent specials?
919 Lake Shore Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 919 Lake Shore Dr pet-friendly?
No, 919 Lake Shore Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Arbor.
Does 919 Lake Shore Dr offer parking?
Yes, 919 Lake Shore Dr does offer parking.
Does 919 Lake Shore Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 919 Lake Shore Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 919 Lake Shore Dr have a pool?
No, 919 Lake Shore Dr does not have a pool.
Does 919 Lake Shore Dr have accessible units?
No, 919 Lake Shore Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 919 Lake Shore Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 919 Lake Shore Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 919 Lake Shore Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 919 Lake Shore Dr has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 919 Lake Shore Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Camden Largo Town Center
9701 Summit Cir
Lake Arbor, MD 20774

Similar Pages

Lake Arbor 1 BedroomsLake Arbor 2 Bedrooms
Lake Arbor Apartments with BalconyLake Arbor Apartments with Parking
Lake Arbor Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDAnnapolis, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDMarlboro Village, MDMarlton, MDCheverly, MDPeppermill Village, MDNorth Laurel, MDNational Harbor, MD
Brentwood, MDGambrills, MDFulton, MDGlenarden, MDFerndale, MDFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VARose Hill, VACoral Hills, MDSummerfield, MDSouth Kensington, MDMitchellville, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity