919 Lake Shore Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

To rent fully upgraded 3 level 4BR town home in Lake Arbor area. 3 full and 1 half baths. Hardwood flooring throughout main and upper level and fully tiled beautiful flooring in the basement. Upgraded Kitchen cabinets, countertop, and backsplash. 5 minutes drive to Beltway (exit 15). Close to lot of shopping, Prince Georges County community College, and Six flags. Amenities include: fireplace, full-sized washer/dryer, NEW HVAC system, upgraded kitchen, privately fenced backyard. 2 reserved parking spaces for the tenant. Nice big deck . WE WARMLY WELCOME SECTION 8 AND OTHER VOUCHERS! Accepts Section 8.



