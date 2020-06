Amenities

AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! Make this 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo your new home! Roommate style living with stainless steel appliances, fireplace, washer/dryer in unit, storage and linen closets and much more. Within walking distance to Largo Town Center metro, the Redskins stadium and the upcoming hospital! Renters with housing vouchers are welcome to apply. Building 8931C