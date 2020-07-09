All apartments in Lake Arbor
1704 CATALBA COURT

1704 Catalba Court · No Longer Available
Location

1704 Catalba Court, Lake Arbor, MD 20721

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Lovely 3 level home with distinctive Palladian style windows in front for lots of natural light. Two-story ceiling at entrance. New carpet on main level and upper level. Eat-in kitchen with island, new stainless steel refrigerator, new stainless steel oven with gas stove, and laundry on main level. Master bath with soaking tub and separate shower. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs. 1 half bath on ground level and 1 half bath on main level. One car garage. Close to Woodmore Towne Centre (Wegmans, Costco, Starbucks Drive-Thru). Easy access to I95, Rte. 50, 202. Community pool and playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1704 CATALBA COURT have any available units?
1704 CATALBA COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Arbor, MD.
What amenities does 1704 CATALBA COURT have?
Some of 1704 CATALBA COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1704 CATALBA COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1704 CATALBA COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1704 CATALBA COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1704 CATALBA COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Arbor.
Does 1704 CATALBA COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1704 CATALBA COURT offers parking.
Does 1704 CATALBA COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1704 CATALBA COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1704 CATALBA COURT have a pool?
Yes, 1704 CATALBA COURT has a pool.
Does 1704 CATALBA COURT have accessible units?
No, 1704 CATALBA COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1704 CATALBA COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1704 CATALBA COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1704 CATALBA COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1704 CATALBA COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

