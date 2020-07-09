1704 CATALBA COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Lovely 3 level home with distinctive Palladian style windows in front for lots of natural light. Two-story ceiling at entrance. New carpet on main level and upper level. Eat-in kitchen with island, new stainless steel refrigerator, new stainless steel oven with gas stove, and laundry on main level. Master bath with soaking tub and separate shower. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs. 1 half bath on ground level and 1 half bath on main level. One car garage. Close to Woodmore Towne Centre (Wegmans, Costco, Starbucks Drive-Thru). Easy access to I95, Rte. 50, 202. Community pool and playground.