Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

98 Old Enterprise Road

98 Old Enterprise Road · (301) 887-3430
Location

98 Old Enterprise Road, Kettering, MD 20774

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 98 Old Enterprise Road · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1920 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
4BR Upper Marlboro townhome - Spacious renovated town home boasts 4 Bedrooms, 1 full bath and two half baths. Updated kitchen with new counter tops, cabinets, black appliances, and ceramic floors. Hardwood floors throughout the upper and basement levels. Open living room and dining room. Basement bedroom, plus separate entertaining space. Full sized washer and dryer onsite. Fully fenced in backyard is perfect for entertaining. Vouchers Welcome! Excellent rental history is a must! Easy online application. Call or text 301.887.3430 to book a tour!

(RLNE5726187)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 98 Old Enterprise Road have any available units?
98 Old Enterprise Road has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 98 Old Enterprise Road currently offering any rent specials?
98 Old Enterprise Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 98 Old Enterprise Road pet-friendly?
No, 98 Old Enterprise Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kettering.
Does 98 Old Enterprise Road offer parking?
No, 98 Old Enterprise Road does not offer parking.
Does 98 Old Enterprise Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 98 Old Enterprise Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 98 Old Enterprise Road have a pool?
No, 98 Old Enterprise Road does not have a pool.
Does 98 Old Enterprise Road have accessible units?
No, 98 Old Enterprise Road does not have accessible units.
Does 98 Old Enterprise Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 98 Old Enterprise Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 98 Old Enterprise Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 98 Old Enterprise Road does not have units with air conditioning.

