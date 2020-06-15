98 Old Enterprise Road.

Amenities

4BR Upper Marlboro townhome - Spacious renovated town home boasts 4 Bedrooms, 1 full bath and two half baths. Updated kitchen with new counter tops, cabinets, black appliances, and ceramic floors. Hardwood floors throughout the upper and basement levels. Open living room and dining room. Basement bedroom, plus separate entertaining space. Full sized washer and dryer onsite. Fully fenced in backyard is perfect for entertaining. Vouchers Welcome! Excellent rental history is a must! Easy online application. Call or text 301.887.3430 to book a tour!



