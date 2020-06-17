Amenities

Gorgeous 5 bedroom, 3 bath Colonial home with spacious yard and wonderful views! Located in Oak Creek Club, a gated golf course community, which includes open park space, walking paths, a restaurant, playgrounds, outdoor swimming pool, tennis courts, fitness facility, and a pro shop! Golf course membership available for an additional cost. As you enter this beautiful home, you will notice the formal living and dining rooms. Then, you will find the family room w/fireplace which opens up to the Gourmet kitchen with a large island, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and ample cabinets for all your storage needs. Adjacent to the kitchen is a breakfast/sunroom for additional informal dining and seating. This floor plan is popular because there is a bedroom and full bath on the main level - perfect for guests! On the upper level, you will find a spacious master suite which includes a private bath w/soaking tub, dual vanities, and separate shower. There are three additional bedrooms, a large bonus/recreation room, another full bath, and a 2nd floor laundry room! Home also includes a partially finished basement that can be used for additional living space, hard-wired security system, multiple cable/ethernet lines and phone connections. Ideal location and commute to DC & Annapolis, close to Andrews Air Force Base, Fort Meade, and Largo Metro Station. Rental includes landscaping and lawn-cutting service. 6/5 update - Rear steps and patio will be installed within the next two weeks. Minimum one-year lease. Credit score of 640 or above is required. Income must be 2.5x the monthly rent amount at the very least. No smokers. No pets. Washer and dryer do not convey. Application Fee - $40 per adult occupant - submit application using this link (copy and paste into browser): https://listing2leasing.com/q.php?q=13910-shannock-lane-upper-marlboro-md-20774-6hf1e3. (Each applicant needs to set up their own account with their own email.)