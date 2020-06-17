All apartments in Kettering
13910 SHANNOCK LANE

13910 Shannock Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13910 Shannock Lane, Kettering, MD 20774

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
tennis court
Gorgeous 5 bedroom, 3 bath Colonial home with spacious yard and wonderful views! Located in Oak Creek Club, a gated golf course community, which includes open park space, walking paths, a restaurant, playgrounds, outdoor swimming pool, tennis courts, fitness facility, and a pro shop! Golf course membership available for an additional cost. As you enter this beautiful home, you will notice the formal living and dining rooms. Then, you will find the family room w/fireplace which opens up to the Gourmet kitchen with a large island, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and ample cabinets for all your storage needs. Adjacent to the kitchen is a breakfast/sunroom for additional informal dining and seating. This floor plan is popular because there is a bedroom and full bath on the main level - perfect for guests! On the upper level, you will find a spacious master suite which includes a private bath w/soaking tub, dual vanities, and separate shower. There are three additional bedrooms, a large bonus/recreation room, another full bath, and a 2nd floor laundry room! Home also includes a partially finished basement that can be used for additional living space, hard-wired security system, multiple cable/ethernet lines and phone connections. Ideal location and commute to DC & Annapolis, close to Andrews Air Force Base, Fort Meade, and Largo Metro Station. Rental includes landscaping and lawn-cutting service. 6/5 update - Rear steps and patio will be installed within the next two weeks. Minimum one-year lease. Credit score of 640 or above is required. Income must be 2.5x the monthly rent amount at the very least. No smokers. No pets. Washer and dryer do not convey. Application Fee - $40 per adult occupant - submit application using this link (copy and paste into browser): https://listing2leasing.com/q.php?q=13910-shannock-lane-upper-marlboro-md-20774-6hf1e3. (Each applicant needs to set up their own account with their own email.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13910 SHANNOCK LANE have any available units?
13910 SHANNOCK LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kettering, MD.
What amenities does 13910 SHANNOCK LANE have?
Some of 13910 SHANNOCK LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13910 SHANNOCK LANE currently offering any rent specials?
13910 SHANNOCK LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13910 SHANNOCK LANE pet-friendly?
No, 13910 SHANNOCK LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kettering.
Does 13910 SHANNOCK LANE offer parking?
No, 13910 SHANNOCK LANE does not offer parking.
Does 13910 SHANNOCK LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13910 SHANNOCK LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13910 SHANNOCK LANE have a pool?
Yes, 13910 SHANNOCK LANE has a pool.
Does 13910 SHANNOCK LANE have accessible units?
No, 13910 SHANNOCK LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 13910 SHANNOCK LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13910 SHANNOCK LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13910 SHANNOCK LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13910 SHANNOCK LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
