Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Very nice, Beautifully upgraded end unit townhouse. Kitchen is table spaced - granite counter tops, built in microwave, stainless steel appliances. Enjoy a large deck off the living room. Washer and Dryer on main level. Dual Entry on upper level hall bath. The shed out back belongs to this unit. Hurry! THIS IS A TWO LEVEL TOWNHOUSE THERE IS NO BASEMENT.