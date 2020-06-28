103 Azalea Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities parking playground

Two level condo town home in the Largo, upper marlboro, kettering neighborhood. The house is close to shopping, PGCC, middle and elementary school. It is metro accessible to District of Columbia. Short walk to public transit, close to ! 3 bedroom, 2.0 bathroom in Kettering. Non smoking. Available June 1st. Spacious and naturally well-lit. $1800.00/mo, $1800.00 security deposit. Call Olufunke at 240-422-2900. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.