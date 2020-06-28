All apartments in Kettering
Last updated June 28 2020 at 7:03 AM

103 Azalea Ct

103 Azalea Court · (202) 866-6933
Location

103 Azalea Court, Kettering, MD 20774

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1208 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
playground
Two level condo town home in the Largo, upper marlboro, kettering neighborhood. The house is close to shopping, PGCC, middle and elementary school. It is metro accessible to District of Columbia. Short walk to public transit, close to ! 3 bedroom, 2.0 bathroom in Kettering. Non smoking. Available June 1st. Spacious and naturally well-lit. $1800.00/mo, $1800.00 security deposit. Call Olufunke at 240-422-2900. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 Azalea Ct have any available units?
103 Azalea Ct has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 103 Azalea Ct have?
Some of 103 Azalea Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 Azalea Ct currently offering any rent specials?
103 Azalea Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Azalea Ct pet-friendly?
No, 103 Azalea Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kettering.
Does 103 Azalea Ct offer parking?
Yes, 103 Azalea Ct offers parking.
Does 103 Azalea Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 103 Azalea Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Azalea Ct have a pool?
No, 103 Azalea Ct does not have a pool.
Does 103 Azalea Ct have accessible units?
No, 103 Azalea Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Azalea Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 103 Azalea Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 103 Azalea Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 103 Azalea Ct has units with air conditioning.
