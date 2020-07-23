113 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Kemp Mill, MD

Apartment List
1 Unit Available
South Four Corners
10010 Quinby St
10010 Quinby Street, Kemp Mill, MD
Spacious Colonial Close to METRO - Welcome to this lovely colonial close to the Forest Glen Metro and Sligo Creek Park with hiker/biker trails. Handsome wood floors throughout main level. Freshly painted throughout.

1 Unit Available
408 Hannes Street
408 Hannes Street, Kemp Mill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1085 sqft
408 Hannes Street Available 08/15/20 Complete Renovation!! Cute 3BD/2BA in Kemp Mill near Four Corners - Two level living with 3BD/2BA undergoing complete renovation!! FRESHLY painted throughout, UPDATED kitchen & bathrooms, BRAND NEW CARPET being

1 Unit Available
11613 Kemp Mill Rd
11613 Kemp Mill Road, Kemp Mill, MD
11613 Kemp Mill Rd Available 08/31/20 Huge 4 Bedroom SFH in Silver Spring! - Huge 4 Bed/2 Full 2 Half Bath Single Family Home in Silver Spring! First floor features gorgeous hardwood floors throughout a spacious living room, separate dining room

1 Unit Available
407 IRWIN ST
407 Irwin Street, Kemp Mill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
This charming home is perfectly located a stone's throw away from I-495 and downtown Silver Spring. This home offers plenty of space throughout, a beautiful yard and is very well maintained. Call to schedule a showing you'll be glad you did.

1 Unit Available
12114 RAVENWOOD COURT
12114 Ravenwood Court, Kemp Mill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1280 sqft
LOVELY 3 BEDROOM HOUSE WITH ALL WOOD FLOORS, HUGE LIVING ROOM, BASEMENT AND OTHER ROOMS. DECK FOR YOUR SUMMER GRILLING.CLOSE TO SHOPPING CENTERS AND MAJOR HIGHWAYS.GOOD OR FAIR CREDIT OK. GOOD RENTAL HISTORY A PLUS.
Results within 1 mile of Kemp Mill

1 Unit Available
Woodmoor
10626 S Dunmoor Dr
10626 South Dunmoor Drive, Four Corners, MD
10626 S Dunmoor Dr Available 09/01/20 Cozy and Sunny Cape Cod in Silver Spring's popular WOODMOOR neighborhood! - Welcome home to your adorable Woodmoor cape. This fantastic home boasts four bedrooms and two full baths.

1 Unit Available
12908 New Hampshire Ave
12908 New Hampshire Avenue, Colesville, MD
Spacious two-story Colonial with four bedrooms upstairs, 2.5 baths, and high end finishes including wood floors, granite counters in kitchen and glassed in sun room to enjoy year-round.

1 Unit Available
2110 FOREST GLEN ROAD
2110 Forest Glen Road, Forest Glen, MD
Directly in front of Forest Glen METRO!! 2 level home with 5 true bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half baths. large living room with hardwoods, 2 bedrooms in bsmt, Perfect home for an extended family.

1 Unit Available
1955 SEMINARY ROAD
1955 Seminary Road, Silver Spring, MD
Beautiful single family house available for rent in Montgomery County! First level has gleaming hardwood floors! Gourmet eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and huge island for entertaining! Oversized master suite with attached bath!

1 Unit Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
1711 ALBERTI DRIVE
1711 Alberti Drive, Wheaton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1122 sqft
Enjoy a fully furnished, historic farmhouse on a large private lot. Updated Kitchen and bathrooms, and beautiful hardwood floors and classic moldings throughout.

1 Unit Available
Indian Spring
309 Leighton Avenue
309 Leighton Avenue, Silver Spring, MD
Fantastic three level Cape Cod, loved and cared for by owners. This beautiful 4BR/2.5BA house features: third level with large master bedroom and walk-in closet, master bathroom and second bedroom.

1 Unit Available
118 SHAW AVE
118 Shaw Avenue, Colesville, MD
WHAT A FIND! FABULOUS CONTEMPORARY-STYLE HOME FULL OF WINDOWS OVERLOOKING PRIVATE 1.2 ACRE LOT IN CONVENIENT NORTH SPRINGBROOK! NEW CARPETS, FRESH PAINT, NEWER WINDOWS & ROOF.

1 Unit Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
13605 WINDY MEADOW LANE
13605 Windy Meadow Lane, Glenmont, MD
Exceptional home w/ hardwood floors, updated kitchen w/granite counters, huge island, SS Appliances, recessed lights, 2 car garage parking, fully finished basement with full bath, large bedrooms upstairs, master bathroom w/ separate soaking tub &

1 Unit Available
Forest Estates
1513 Woodman Ave
1513 Woodman Avenue, Forest Glen, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1513 Woodman Ave Available 05/15/20 Stunning 3BR/2BA Split Level Home in Silver Spring with TONS of upgrades! - Welcome home to your stunning 3BR/2BA split level home in Silver Spring! Enjoy the recently remodeled kitchen with quartz counters,

1 Unit Available
9207 COLESVILLE ROAD
9207 Colesville Road, Silver Spring, MD
Ideal for home office. One mile from Silver Spring Metro and I-495. Walking distance to vibrant Silver Spring down town.

1 Unit Available
12306 GREENHILL DRIVE
12306 Greenhill Drive, Colesville, MD
Rental for the upper level of the home. owner lives in the lower level. Large beautiful home for rent in great neighborhood convenient to public transportation and schools. Great curb appeal. Move-in ready, rental includes 5 bedrooms and 2.
Results within 5 miles of Kemp Mill
7 Units Available
Spring Parc Apartments
17 Featherwood Court #14, Fairland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,856
1183 sqft
In-unit amenities include large closets, carpet, dishwasher and air conditioning. Community amenities include playground, swimming pool, business center and basketball court. Conveniently located with easy access to the D.C. area.
9 Units Available
Flats at Bethesda Avenue
7170 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$4,658
1357 sqft
Located just off Wisconsin Avenue in Bethesda's most desirable location. Food, nightlife and shopping nearby. 24-hour gym, yoga and cool clubhouse for all tenants. Convenient key fob access for easy and safe entry.
11 Units Available
Rollingwood Apartments
2535 Ross Rd, Silver Spring, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,049
1100 sqft
Spacious apartment homes in a garden-style community just a metro ride from downtown Washington DC. Floor plans feature gourmet kitchens with a breakfast bar and pantry. Residents' amenities include a playground, swimming pool and sundeck.
82 Units Available
The Point at Silver Spring
8750 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1850 sqft
Newly renovated with carpeting and cherry cabinets. Pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances. Offers 24-hour gym, pool, courtyard, coffee bar, business center, on-site laundry, parking and Internet access. Downtown Silver Spring.
53 Units Available
Summit Hills
8484 16th St, Silver Spring, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,901
1200 sqft
Spacious, fully equipped apartment homes close to the metro station. Residents' amenities include a clubhouse, community garden, putting green, swimming pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Pet-sitting and 24-hour emergency maintenance available.
40 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
AVA Wheaton
2425 Blueridge Ave, Wheaton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,020
1407 sqft
Tailored apartments with hard-surface plank flooring. DIY kits to customize your home. Wi-Fi available in common areas. Hang out in the resident game room when you're not busy. Near I-495, I-95 and I-270.
22 Units Available
Langley Park
Villas at Langley
8100 15th Ave, Langley Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,822
1189 sqft
Community has beautiful brick facades and a manicured landscape. On-site amenities include laundry room, swimming pool, parking, and outdoor living space. Cat-friendly, 1-3 bedroom units. Online portal for residents, and 24-hr maintenance.
38 Units Available
Montgomery White Oak
11550 Stewart Ln, White Oak, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,149
1352 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Montgomery White Oak in White Oak. View photos, descriptions and more!
City Guide for Kemp Mill, MD

"Now, a recent study from cardiologists at the University of Maryland has shown that laughter may have a beneficial effect on the heart." -- Allen Klein

With a population of 12,564 residents at the time of the 2010 U.S. Census, this town is famous for its wonderful neighborhoods and prestigious opportunities. Most Kemp Mill city apartments rent from month to month, and some even include utilities that may save you some serious cash. Kemp Mill has one of the higher costs of living in Maryland, but every penny you spend will be worth it for the amenities and the area. Don't worry though; once your search for apartments is over and you're settled into your new place, you'll be more than happy you took the leap to move into this beautiful little Maryland town. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Kemp Mill, MD

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Kemp Mill provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle with proximity to green space, restaurants, entertainment, or quality schools.

Take your time when considering the layout during a tour of 3 bedroom apartments. Some bedrooms may be smaller than the others. This could work out well for roommates who want to adjust their share of the cost depending on who gets the largest and smallest bedroom. If you’re renting the entire space for yourself, make sure the rooms work well for the configuration you’re looking for, including a main bedroom, guest room, and office.

Consider the outdoor space when renting 3 bedroom apartments in Kemp Mill. A larger apartment may come with both a balcony off the living room and Juliet doors in the main bedroom. A small yard out back, rooftop terrace, and other outdoor amenities may also be available.

