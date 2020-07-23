113 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Kemp Mill, MD
1 of 16
1 of 16
1 of 21
1 of 13
1 of 7
1 of 10
1 of 37
1 of 17
1 of 41
1 of 30
1 of 19
1 of 26
1 of 23
1 of 13
1 of 20
1 of 40
1 of 21
1 of 17
1 of 25
1 of 23
1 of 9
1 of 39
1 of 12
1 of 9
"Now, a recent study from cardiologists at the University of Maryland has shown that laughter may have a beneficial effect on the heart." -- Allen Klein
With a population of 12,564 residents at the time of the 2010 U.S. Census, this town is famous for its wonderful neighborhoods and prestigious opportunities. Most Kemp Mill city apartments rent from month to month, and some even include utilities that may save you some serious cash. Kemp Mill has one of the higher costs of living in Maryland, but every penny you spend will be worth it for the amenities and the area. Don't worry though; once your search for apartments is over and you're settled into your new place, you'll be more than happy you took the leap to move into this beautiful little Maryland town. See more
Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Kemp Mill provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle with proximity to green space, restaurants, entertainment, or quality schools.
Take your time when considering the layout during a tour of 3 bedroom apartments. Some bedrooms may be smaller than the others. This could work out well for roommates who want to adjust their share of the cost depending on who gets the largest and smallest bedroom. If you’re renting the entire space for yourself, make sure the rooms work well for the configuration you’re looking for, including a main bedroom, guest room, and office.
Consider the outdoor space when renting 3 bedroom apartments in Kemp Mill. A larger apartment may come with both a balcony off the living room and Juliet doors in the main bedroom. A small yard out back, rooftop terrace, and other outdoor amenities may also be available.