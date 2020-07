Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym playground pool bbq/grill package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly

The Gallery offers artful living and convenience along a historic avenue to Washington DC. Minutes from the inner loop of the Capital Beltway, University of Maryland College Park, Prince George's Community College, the U.S. Army Research Laboratory, National Archives, Wheaton Metro Station, and Prince George's Metro Station – we bring our residents comfort and value. Residents enjoy fantastic amenities that include a new fitness center with cardio equipment, a sparkling swimming pool, convenient outdoor grills, a children's playground, a turf soccer field, an extraordinary clubhouse with business center, plus a shuttle stop to the University of Maryland. Give us a call today or just stop by for your personal tour of The Gallery!