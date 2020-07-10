All apartments in White Oak
Last updated May 30 2020 at 6:07 AM

11438 ENCORE DRIVE

11438 Encore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11438 Encore Drive, White Oak, MD 20901

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11438 ENCORE DRIVE have any available units?
11438 ENCORE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Oak, MD.
What amenities does 11438 ENCORE DRIVE have?
Some of 11438 ENCORE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11438 ENCORE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11438 ENCORE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11438 ENCORE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 11438 ENCORE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White Oak.
Does 11438 ENCORE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 11438 ENCORE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 11438 ENCORE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11438 ENCORE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11438 ENCORE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 11438 ENCORE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 11438 ENCORE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11438 ENCORE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11438 ENCORE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11438 ENCORE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11438 ENCORE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11438 ENCORE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

