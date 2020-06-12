/
3 bedroom apartments
352 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cloverly, MD
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1301 SILO WAY
1301 Silo Way, Cloverly, MD
Nice Colonial Style Single Family Home on a cul-de-sac, close to major commuting routes, shopping, restaurants and more. 4 Bedrooms with finished bonus room in the basement. Basement Rec Room.
Last updated March 28 at 10:56pm
1 Unit Available
1269 WINDMILL LANE
1269 Windmill Lane, Cloverly, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1138 sqft
FIRST LEVEL FOR RENT ONLY! 3 bedroom 2 full baths available immediately. Hardwood floors throughout home, SS appliances, granite kitchen countertops, amazing deck, great big beautiful backyard with available shed.
Results within 1 mile of Cloverly
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2610 Sherview Ln
2610 Sherview Lane, Fairland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2903 sqft
2610 Sherview Ln Available 07/06/20 Scenic Farmhouse 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath with Utilities Included! - Welcome home to your beautiful, spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath home overlooking rolling hills with utilities included! When you first walk in, you'll
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6 Avonshire Ct
6 Avonshire Court, Fairland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
900 sqft
6 Avonshire Ct Available 07/31/20 Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Townhouse in Silver Spring! - Gorgeous 3 bed/2 bath townhouse in Silver Spring! Main level features beautiful hardwood and custom tiled flooring throughout a spacious living room/dining room open
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
14902 DUNVEGAN COURT
14902 Dunvegan Court, Aspen Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1652 sqft
VACANT - Freshly painted and ready to go!! 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths full finished walkout basement - nicely renovated kitchen with cooking island, renovated bathrooms... Longmead Subdivision.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
905 FAIRLAND RD
905 Fairland Road, Colesville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS HOME IN GREAT LOCATION . GOOD CONDITION.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
15103 HUNTER MOUNTAIN LANE
15103 Hunter Mountain Lane, Aspen Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2468 sqft
This adorable spacious house has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with tons of amenities. NOTE: This is a 1st and 2nd Floor rental only. The basement has its own separate entrance and is already rented out.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
15108 CIDER WOOD COURT
15108 Cider Wood Court, Aspen Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2560 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 full, 2 half bath townhome loaded with upgrades nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac backing to open common area in a fantastic location! 3 finished levels, bright open floor plan, gleaming hardwood floors on main and bedroom levels,
Results within 5 miles of Cloverly
Last updated June 12 at 06:54pm
14 Units Available
Yorkshire - Silver Spring
11401 July Dr, Silver Spring, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,211
1225 sqft
Luxury apartment homes featuring cathedral ceilings, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry facilities and eat-in kitchens with built-in microwaves. Residents enjoy easy access to public transportation and neighborhood conveniences, such as shopping centers and schools.
Last updated June 12 at 06:52pm
10 Units Available
Arcadian
13615 Colgate Way, Silver Spring, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,017
1465 sqft
The Arcadian apartments in Fairland, Maryland, offer the best in classic Maryland style with all the modern improvements like granite countertops, beautiful landscaping, an outdoor pool and a resident clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 06:38pm
113 Units Available
The Enclave Silver Spring
11225 Oak Leaf Dr, Silver Spring, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,542
1300 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartment homes in a community offering luxury amenities such as a state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool and clubhouse. Residents enjoy access to a free shuttle service to the Silver Spring Metro Station.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
Spring Parc Apartments
17 Featherwood Court #14, Fairland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,948
1183 sqft
In-unit amenities include large closets, carpet, dishwasher and air conditioning. Community amenities include playground, swimming pool, business center and basketball court. Conveniently located with easy access to the D.C. area.
Last updated June 12 at 10:12pm
Wheaton-Glenmont
27 Units Available
Glenmont Forest
2386 Glenmont Cir, Silver Spring, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,764
1016 sqft
At Glenmont Forest Apartments, our natural stone and timber entry is a fitting gateway to what awaits you beyond. No apartment community enjoys a more naturally appealing setting.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Wheaton-Glenmont
29 Units Available
AVA Wheaton
2425 Blueridge Ave, Wheaton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,382
1315 sqft
Tailored apartments with hard-surface plank flooring. DIY kits to customize your home. Wi-Fi available in common areas. Hang out in the resident game room when you're not busy. Near I-495, I-95 and I-270.
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
40 Units Available
Montgomery White Oak
11550 Stewart Ln, White Oak, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,149
1409 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Montgomery White Oak in White Oak. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
10 Units Available
Aspen Hill
13531 Georgia Ave, Aspen Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,833
1124 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just 4 miles from the Georgia Avenue North exit on I-495. The luxurious community has an elevator, pool, onsite laundry and playground. Tenants can enjoy units with dishwashers and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 06:27pm
7 Units Available
Woodvale Apartments
13831 Castle Blvd, Silver Spring, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1180 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Woodvale Apartments in Silver Spring. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Powder Mill Village Apartments
3625 Powder Mill Rd, Beltsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1180 sqft
Convenient access to University of Maryland and the Beltway. Tenants can enjoy recently renovated units with hardwood floors, dishwashers and walk-in closets. Luxurious community has on-site laundry, tennis court and pool.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
14 Units Available
Country Place
3900 Blackburn Ln, Burtonsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1196 sqft
Fitness center, outdoor pool, and dog park in handsome apartment community. Units offer lots of space with large windows for ample natural lighting. Just off Route 29 and minutes from dining at Cuba De Ayer.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
33 Units Available
Fairland Crossing Apartments
14175 Castle Blvd, Silver Spring, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1330 sqft
Conveniently located minutes from I-95 and I-495. Spacious layout with breakfast nook and sunken living room. Full-sized washer and dryer in each unit. Tennis court and pool on site.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
22 Units Available
The Chateau Apartments
9727 Mount Pisgah Rd, Silver Spring, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1465 sqft
Elegant and reminiscent of a grand Romanesque space, this community offers balconies, wall-to-wall carpeting and large walk-in closets. On-site amenities include a community room, fitness center and a large pool area.
Last updated June 12 at 09:37pm
40 Units Available
The Vine
10945 Price Manor Way, Fulton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,982
1534 sqft
About 15 minutes from Downtown Columbus in a wooded area. Luxury apartments with 9-foot ceilings, open kitchens and granite countertops. On-site yoga facility, resort-like pool, tech lounge and bike storage. Stunning views.
Last updated June 12 at 06:31pm
12 Units Available
The Centre at Silver Spring
3310 Teagarden Cir, Silver Spring, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,135
1138 sqft
A short walk from Edgewood Neighborhood Park and Highway 29, these apartments feature essential kitchen appliances, walk-in closets and either a balcony or patio. Community facilities include a pool, a playground and guest parking.
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Contact for Availability
Tamarron Apartments
18101 Marksman Circle Apt. 104, Olney, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1205 sqft
Units feature gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patios/balconies. Tenants have access to pool, tennis court, playground, media room and clubhouse. Just minutes away from live theater, shopping and Montgomery General Hospital.
